Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates executive magistrates’ residential complex in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday inaugurated a newly constructed residential complex for executive magistrates in Dibrugarh, aimed at providing improved accommodation facilities to officials and strengthening the district’s administrative infrastructure.

Sonowal said that the project would provide better residential facilities to concerned officials and encourage them to discharge their public service responsibilities with greater dedication. He described the initiative as an important step towards strengthening Dibrugarh’s administrative infrastructure.

The inauguration was attended by Assam Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Rituparna Barua, Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation Mayor Saikat Patra, Deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan, Dibrugarh Development Authority Chairman Asim Hazarika, Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tonkeshwar Sonowal, executive members, and senior district administration officials.

Later, Sonowal held a meeting at the headquarters of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council with Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi, Chief Executive Member Tonkeshwar Sonowal, and other executive members.

The meeting discussed various aspects of the overall development of areas under the council, with particular emphasis on exploring and promoting tourism potential.

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