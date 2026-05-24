Dibrugarh Administration Conducts Inspection Drive to Ensure Price Transparency

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Acting on the directives of the District Commissioner of Dibrugarh, an inspection team from the Food, Public Distribution & Consumer Affairs (FPD&CA) Department carried out a field inspection in the busy Marwaripatty area of the town to ensure compliance with government regulations related to price and stock transparency.

During the inspection, officials stressed the importance of maintaining fair trade practices and directed all wholesalers and retailers operating within the Dibrugarh Municipal area to strictly follow the prescribed government norms. The inspection team instructed traders to prominently display updated price and stock boards at their establishments to ensure that consumers have access to accurate and transparent pricing information. Wholesalers were also directed to issue proper cash memos and invoices to retailers for every transaction in order to maintain accountability and transparency in business dealings.

Officials further instructed traders to regularly maintain essential business documents, including books of accounts, stock registers, purchase records, and sales registers. The team emphasized that proper documentation is vital for effective monitoring and regulatory compliance.

The officials also highlighted the mandatory implementation of provisions under the Essential Commodities Act and other related government directives. Warning against any violations, the inspection team stated that strict legal action would be taken against traders found flouting the rules.

Also Read: Assam: Pharmacies shut; traders clash over strike call in Dibrugarh