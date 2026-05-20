Research-based book on ‘Bangalir Sankardev Chorca’ released at Dibrugarh University

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DIBRUGARH: A research-based book on ‘Bangalir Sankardev Chorca’ authored by Dr Mandira Das, Assistant Professor of the Bengali Department at Doomdooma College, was released at a function in Dibrugarh University on Monday.

The book release programme, jointly organized by Dibrugarh University and Dipshikha Publication, was held at the Indira Miri Conference Hall of the university in the presence of academicians, literary figures, students, and distinguished guests.

The book was formally unveiled by Dibrugarh University Vice-Chancellor Dr Jiten Hazarika, who described the publication as a ‘rich historical document’ and an important contribution to Sankardeva studies.

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