Dibrugarh: Advocate Dr AP Singh raises questions on Major Aashirwad Gaur’s death

DIBRUGARH: Senior Advocate Dr AP Singh arrived in Dibrugarh in connection with the ongoing legal proceedings related to the alleged unnatural death of Late Major Aashirwad Gaur, a serving officer of the Indian Army. Dr Singh is in the district to conduct pairavi and closely monitor developments in the case at the ground level.

Addressing the media upon his arrival, Dr Singh outlined the factual, legal, and constitutional dimensions of the case. The petitioner, Mahendra Kumar Gaur, father of the deceased officer, was also present during the interaction.

Dr Singh stated that Major Aashirwad Gaur was a highly decorated and disciplined Army officer who served in difficult and sensitive postings, including disturbed and riot-affected areas, and exemplified dedication, honour, and service to the nation.

Referring to the events leading up to September 19, 2023, Dr Singh said that several aspects raised serious concerns and warrant independent scrutiny. According to him, the deceased had informed his family about persistent matrimonial discord and had allegedly complained of mental cruelty, humiliation, and sustained psychological pressure. On the day of the incident, Major Gaur reportedly communicated his distress to his mother, expressing fear, helplessness, and emotional exhaustion arising from ongoing matrimonial issues.

Dr Singh questioned the sequence of events following what was described as a sudden medical emergency, the circumstances within the Army unit premises, and the manner in which the family was informed. He emphasized that when allegations of mental cruelty were already on record, the surrounding circumstances could be treated as routine and must be examined objectively.

The family, upon reaching the Military Hospital at Dinjan, Assam, allegedly observed multiple injuries on the officer’s body, including marks on the neck, swelling on the hands, and blood stains. Dr Singh claimed that when explanations were sought, the family received no satisfactory response and was not allowed adequate time with the body.

“When a serving Army officer dies under suspicious circumstances, transparency is not optional—it is mandatory,” Dr Singh asserted.

He further informed that the matter had progressed beyond conjecture. Following investigation, police filed a charge-sheet under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code and trial is currently pending before the Sessions Court. Proceedings are also underway before the Armed Forces Tribunal seeking disclosure of complete Court of Inquiry records, while related civil litigation remains sub-judice.

Dr Singh clarified that the petitioner is pursuing all available legal remedies strictly within the framework of law.

During the interaction, Dr Singh also expressed concern over what he described as a disturbing trend in certain matrimonial disputes, where commitment and mutual respect are allegedly replaced by hostility and misuse of legal provisions. He emphasized that his observations were not directed against women as a whole, but against individuals who allegedly misuse empowerment and legal safeguards, thereby undermining genuine causes and social trust.

