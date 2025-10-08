Indian Army concludes seminar on China at Dinjan Military Station

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Army concluded a two-day seminar on China at Dinjan Military Station on Tuesday. Organized by the Dao division under the aegis of Spear Corps, the seminar brought together a distinguished panel of strategic analysts, military historians, security experts and academicians to deliberate on China’s evolving role in shaping India’s national security environment.

Over the course of four sessions spread across two days, the seminar witnessed comprehensive discussions on key themes such as Chinese Defence Forces, lessons from functional-level interactions, trans-boundary dynamics along the northern borders and the asymmetry between India and China in the contemporary geopolitical context. Eminent speakers offered deep insights into the operational, strategic and geopolitical implications of China’s posture and its impact on India’s security calculus.

The event saw active participation from senior military officers, officials of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), policymakers, bureaucrats, academicians and university students from across the region. This diverse attendance underscored the growing importance of civil-military synergy in enhancing the understanding of complex security issues and fostering a whole-of-nation approach to national defence.

The seminar also provided a unique platform for the exchange of ideas between the armed forces and the academic community, reinforcing the importance of collaborative research, informed dialogue and analytical rigour in addressing strategic challenges.

The deliberations generated valuable recommendations aimed at refining future strategies, enhancing operational preparedness and strengthening India’s strategic thought process.

