Dibrugarh Airport Begins Parallel ATC Operations at New Rs 37 Crore Technical Block

Dibrugarh Airport has officially launched parallel Air Traffic Control (ATC) and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance (CNS) operations at its newly constructed ATC-cum-Technical Block, marking a significant step forward in modernising airspace management in Northeast India.

The facility has been built at an investment of approximately Rs 37 crore and incorporates advanced communication and surveillance technologies designed to bring Dibrugarh Airport's infrastructure up to contemporary standards.

What Parallel Operations Mean

The commencement of parallel operations allows the new systems to run alongside the existing infrastructure simultaneously, ensuring a smooth and verified transition before the legacy systems are decommissioned.

Following a six-week trial period, the new block will be fully operationalised to permanently replace the older infrastructure.

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