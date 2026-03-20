Assam: First flight lands on newly extended runway of Dibrugarh airport

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh airport achieved a major operational milestone on Thursday with the formal commissioning of its extended runway and a suite of advanced navigational aids. The upgrade was inaugurated by the first successful touchdown on the new 2291-meter strip by IndiGo flight 6E 893 (CCU-DIB) at 8:38 am.

The modernization project introduces several critical technical enhancements to the airport's profile. Most notably, the runway length has increased to 2291 metre from the previous 1830 metre, allowing for larger aircraft and improved safety margins. Supporting this expansion is a new 900-m CAT-I approach lighting system, complemented by modern edge lights, threshold lights, and end lights to guide pilots during night operations.

Navigational accuracy has been significantly bolstered with the deployment of DVOR (Doppler Very High Frequency Omnidirectional Range) and HP-DME (High Power Distance Measuring Equipment). Additionally, the installation of PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) and Runway Guard lights provides essential visual cues for landing and taxiing. To manage the region's unique climate, a new Automatic Weather Observation System (AWOS) has also been integrated into the facility.

Also Read: Akasa Air commences operation at Dibrugarh Airport