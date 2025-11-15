Dibrugarh: AMCH hosts national workshop on research methodology and ethics

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH), Dibrugarh, conducted a prestigious three-day national workshop titled ‘Advancing Research Excellence: Research Methodology and Ethics Training for Biomedical and Health Researchers in North-East India.’

The workshop held from November 12 to 14, was funded and supported by the Department of Health Research–Indian Council of Medical Research (DHR-ICMR), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

Organized by the Department of Community Medicine, the initiative formed part of the DHR-ICMR’s mandate to strengthen national research capacity through specialized training programmes in cutting-edge areas of biomedical and public health research.

The workshop aimed to empower researchers, clinicians, ethics committee members, and early-career scholars with advanced competencies in research methodology, bioethics, regulatory compliance, and evidence-based decision-making. The programme brought together participants and distinguished experts from leading institutions across the country, underscoring a collective commitment to enhancing biomedical and public health research capacity in the North-East. With a special emphasis on strengthening ethical and high-quality research practices in the region, the workshop addressed challenges unique to rural and tribal communities.

Hands-on training sessions were conducted to cover systematic reviews, good clinical and laboratory practices, biostatistics, real-world evidence generation and Health Technology Assessment (HTA), thereby bridging the gap between academic research and field implementation.

