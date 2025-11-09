55 patients from Demow BPHC referred to AMCH for advanced treatment

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: As part of the Assam Government’s new health initiative, Susrusha Setu, a Mega Health Camp was organized at the Demow Public Playground in Demow LAC on September 19. In the Mega Health Camp, the health screening of children below 18 years was done, and the specialist doctors’ team examined the patients below 18 years. On Saturday, 55 Patients under the Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC) were sent to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment. MLA of Demow Constituency, Sushanta Borgohain flagged off the event in the Demow Block Primary Health Centre on Saturday morning. Subsequently, the Patients were taken in a bus to the Assam Medical College and Hospital from the Demow Block Primary Health Centre the same morning. SDM&HO of Demow Block Primary Health Centre, Dr. Bijit Borah informed The Sentinel that under Demow Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), 55 Patients were sent to the referral for further treatment at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for the first phase. The 55 Patients were detected with Neurological, Cardiological, Eye, ENT, along other diseases. He also informed that in the second phase, 18 to 20 Patients will be sent for referral to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

