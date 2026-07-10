DIBRUGARH: BCPL, IGGL Sign MoU for Duliajan Feeder Gas Pipeline Project

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) at BCPL Lepetkata, Dibrugarh. The MoU signifies a strategic collaboration between BCPL and IGGL for sharing of Right of Use (RoU) of BCPL pipeline for the proposed Duliajan Feeder Pipeline, with the objective of facilitating infrastructure development in a mutually beneficial manner.

The MoU was signed by Sitangshu Paul, Chief General Manager (O&M), BCPL, and Gautam Kumar Das, Chief Operating Officer, IGGL in the presence of senior officials from both organizations.

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