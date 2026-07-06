Assam: Purabi Dairy signs MoU for compressed biogas plant

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a major step towards promoting sustainable development and clean energy in Assam, the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Suzuki R&D Centre India Pvt. Ltd (SRDI) and North East Dairy and Foods Ltd (NEDFL), which markets dairy products under the Purabi brand, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi on July 2, 2026, to establish a compressed biogas (CBG) plant in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Mr Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki Motor Corporation, and Dr Meenesh Shah, chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), and was signed by S Rajeev, executive director, NDDB; Satya Brata Bose, managing director, NEDFL; and Kenichiro Toyofuku, director, SRDI.

North East Dairy and Foods Limited (NEDFL) is a joint venture between the Government of Assam and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The company markets dairy products under the Purabi brand and has been playing a key role in strengthening Assam’s cooperative dairy sector and supporting dairy farmers across the state.

The proposed project represents a significant milestone in Assam’s transition to a circular economy by transforming agricultural and dairy waste into compressed biogas, a clean and renewable fuel, as well as organic fertiliser. Compressed biogas can be used as a clean fuel for vehicles and industrial applications, making it an alternative to conventional fossil fuels while helping reduce emissions. The initiative is expected to promote scientific waste management, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen rural livelihoods and contribute to cleaner mobility.

Under the collaboration, NDDB will provide technical and institutional support for the project. NEDFL will execute the project, operate the proposed CBG plant and undertake the marketing and sale of the compressed biogas and bio-fertilisers produced. Suzuki R&D India will invest in the project and realise the associated carbon benefits arising from the reduction of carbon emissions.

The project is also expected to create an additional source of income for farmers by generating value from agricultural and dairy waste, while the organic fertiliser produced will support sustainable agricultural practices and improve soil health. NDDB chairman Dr Meenesh Shah highlighted that the Northeast and Assam are known for near-natural agriculture. This initiative will further take the state towards sustainable organic agriculture together with improved income from dairying and thus move towards a circular economy.

In a statement, Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “Suzuki is currently involved in nine biogas plants across India, two of which are already in operation in Banaskantha, Gujarat.” With the new memorandum of understanding regarding a biogas plant in Assam signed, Suzuki will continue to make contributions in its own way toward the efforts of the governments of Japan and India to promote the adoption of biogas plants in India.

Apart from the socio-economic benefits, the concept aligns with the region’s inclination to support and pursue green initiatives. In addition to the socio-economic benefits it will bring, the concept matches the region’s propensity to support and pursue green initiatives. SB Bose, Managing Director, NEDFL, reiterated Purabi’s commitment to turn this project into a milestone in the journey to a cleaner and greener world.

The proposed CBG plant is expected to strengthen Assam’s commitment to sustainable development by integrating clean energy production with responsible waste management. The partnership also reflects the shared commitment of NDDB, Suzuki R&D India and NEDFL to developing innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions that benefit farmers, industry and society alike.

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