Dibrugarh celebrates Kali Puja with social themes, tribute to Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: As Dibrugarh celebrated Kali Puja on Tuesday, the Sitaram Pukur Par Kali Puja committee, established in 1967, came up with the theme of ‘Atrocities on Women.’ People were seen appreciating the pandal set up by the puja committee.

“We have prepared our pandal on the theme of ‘Atrocities on Women’ because we have seen that the women have to face atrocities at many places. This is our way of protesting against these atrocities,” said a committee member.

Most of the Kali puja pandals in Dibrugarh witnessed a huge crowd. The Shantipara Kali mandir puja this time has a unique Kali idol with blinking eyes. The devotees gathered in huge numbers to see the idol.

Songs of Zubeen Garg were played at every puja mandap. “Due to the death of Assam’s legendary singer Zubeen Garg, the enthusiasm among the people is less. We have arranged a tribute programme for him,” said a member of Shantipara Kali puja.

Dash Mata Kali Puja was performed with traditional rituals at Barbari Railway Colony in Dibrugarh on Tuesday morning. Devotees gathered at the puja mandap to offer prayers. This year, Sri Sri Dash Mata Kali Puja celebrated its 45th year and was organized by the Agragami Balak Samity.

