Dibrugarh DC Pallav Gopal Jha asks COs to monitor development projects

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has called upon the circle officers (COs) of various revenue circles in the district to put more emphasis on the successful implementation of all the beneficiary centered schemes and infrastructure development projects presently undergoing in their respective revenue circles. He also stressed the need for regular monitoring of ongoing works of these development projects. DC Jha further asked the District Development Commissioner (DDC), Partha Pratim Boiraghi and SDO, Mochanda Prtininko to review each ongoing Central and State government sponsored projects in the district and try to get feedback of the beneficiaries on respective projects. Jha was addressing a meeting that was held at the DC's conference hall on Saturday. He, during discussion also instructed the DDC Partha Pratim Boiraghi to ensure that the respective circle officer to submit a list of all ongoing infra-structure development projects, which worth is more than Rs 1 crore, presently are undergoing in their respective circles. The DC said the process would help circle officers to visit regularly and review the progress of the work of such projects.

DC Jha also directed the circle officers to start all those infrastructure development projects which were undertaken in their respective circles in their chairmanship.

The meeting discussed the land related issues in implementing projects under Asom Darshan and those are implanted under Untied fund. The meeting also discussed various issues related to land pattas, revenue matter, law and order and forthcoming Assembly election.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Rajiv Thapha, Dipu Kumar Deka, Susanta Kumar Dutta, Ranjit Konwar, Nandita Barua, circle officers of seven Revenue circles and Assistant Commissioners.

