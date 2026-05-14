Assam News

Dibrugarh District Bans Jihadi, Extremist Content Under BNSS 2023 to Curb Radical Literature

The Additional District Magistrate Dibrugarh, Pranjal Boruah, has issued a strict directive prohibiting the publication, printing, circulation, distribution, sale, exhibition, possession, and storage of any radical or jihadi literature
BNSS 2023
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Additional District Magistrate Dibrugarh, Pranjal Boruah, has issued a strict directive prohibiting the publication, printing, circulation, distribution, sale, exhibition, possession, and storage of any radical or jihadi literature, documents, materials or digital content associated with banned extremist organizations.

According to an official communication issued from the Office of the District Magistrate, Dibrugarh, the prohibition has been enforced under Section 98 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, in reference to a government notification dated December 3, 2025. The order specifically mentions extremist outfits, including Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-Al-Islam/Pro-AQIS, and other similar banned or affiliated organizations.

Also Read: Assam: Bajrang Dal claims jihadi activities inside NIT, Silchar

Jihadi
BNSS 2023
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com