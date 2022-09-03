Dibrugarh Doctor Couple Duped of Rs 1.5 Lakh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH, Sept 2: In a bizarre incident in Dibrugarh, a doctor couple was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by a cyber fraudster who posed as an Army officer and made one of the victims, a dental surgeon, click a link sent to her mobile phone under the pretext of payment for a dental check-up of a batch of 35 Army jawans.

The victim couple Dr Shilpika Chutia, a dental surgeon from Dibrugarh town and her husband Dr Santanu Bora, a psychiatrist of Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) has lodged an FIR at the Dibrugarh police station and police are investigating the case.

Dr Shilpika Chutia who owns Tooth Booth, a dental clinic in Boiragimoth area of Dibrugarh town said that the accused called her at her chamber introducing himself as an Army officer from the "Mohanbari army camp" in Dibrugarh and said that he wanted to conduct a dental check up of a batch of 35 Army jawans at her dental clinic. To convince her of his identity the accused even made a video call on the doctor's mobile phone dressed as an Army officer and insisted that he will made advance payment for the check up. When she gave consent the accused sent her some links on her mobile phone on pretext of payment and when she clicked on the links, an amount of Rs 1.5 lakh was deducted from her bank account in four instalments of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 10,000 respectively in a space of minute.

Dr Shilpika Chutia said, "The accused identified himself as an Army officer from Mohanbari camp. He insisted that he will bring 35 jawans batchwise for dental checkup. I gave consent for it and asked them to visit my clinic. Today, he called me and said that he will have to show the doctor's appointment to the Army higher-ups to step out of the Mohanbari army camp. For that he said that he will pay my fees in advance. I asked him to transfer the fees in my saving account. He said he will pay through Paytm. He send me several links simultaneously and when I clicked on them amount of Rs 1.5 lakh was deducted from my account in four transactions. Even before I could fathom anything the amount was deducted from my bank account. I have lodged an FIR at Dibrugarh police station and has informed 1930 (cybercrime cell). Hope Assam police will help me in recovering the amount."

Recently, a retired BSNL employee of Dibrugarh was duped Rs 15 lakh by cyber fraudster. The retired employee was asked to click the link. Cyber fraud has been rising in Assam in last several years and the cyber fraud target the senior citizen to make money. In last few months, many such cases have been reported from Dibrugarh.

