DC Takes Stock of PM-KISAN Scheme

GOLAGHAT, Sept 2: The Deputy Commissioner of Golaghat Dr. P Uday Praveen chaired a meeting on Thursday at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner's Office with the officials of Agriculture department. The meeting discussed on the progress of ongoing schemes under the Department of Agriculture especially about the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN).

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed the work on the database being created for quick identification of eligible farmers for the PM-KISAN and other schemes. He asked all concerned to complete the work of data verification and update within a month so that no eligible farmer is deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on removing the names of ineligible farmers receiving benefits under the ambitious scheme of Central Government in the district.

The DDC Orpah Baglary, ACS, SDO (C) Dhansiri Dinchengfa Boruah, ACS, Assistant Commissioner Amlan Phukan, ACS, District Agricultural Officer, Sub Divisional Agricultural Officers, ADOs, Agricultural Assistant Inspectors and Agricultural Extension Assistants were present in the meeting.

It is worth mentioning that under the PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, a financial benefit of Rs.6,000 (Six Thousand) per year is provided to eligible farmer families payable in three equal instalments of Rs.2,000 (Two Thousand). The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

