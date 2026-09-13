Dibrugarh Don Bosco School Holds Parents’ Meeting After 12 Students Sustain Hand Injuries

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Parents of 12 Class VII students were called to a meeting at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Dibrugarh, on Friday to discuss an incident in which the students sustained superficial cuts on their hands during a class break on September 10.

The Dibrugarh district administration on Friday ordered an inquiry into the incident. The students reportedly sustained the cuts after using sharp pieces removed from pencil sharpeners while playing a game in their classroom.

“Twelve students had cut marks on their hands, of whom eight were girls, and four were boys,” said Father Shilanand, Principal of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School. He said that the school examined the students and found marks on their hands, but there was no bleeding.

“When we inquired, the students said they had used broken pieces of sharpeners. It could be plastic, as some of them said it was a piece of plastic, while one student said it was a sharpener blade. We are not sure,” the principal said.

The school immediately informed the parents and advised them to seek medical attention.

“A team from the Child Protection Unit, Inspector of Schools, medical team, and district administration were here. They personally met eight students, spoke to one of the parents and also met the teachers,” he said. The team also spoke to the school authorities, who provided the information available to them, he added.

“After hearing from the administration and examining the matter, they were satisfied and closed the inquiry at that time and left,” the principal said.

On Friday morning, the school held a meeting with the parents of the students involved in the incident. “We had a good discussion with the parents, and we are committed to taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future,” Father Shilanand said. A counselling session for the students has been scheduled for Monday.

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