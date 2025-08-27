Dibrugarh: Father and son killed in road mishap in Moran’s Khatkhati

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: A man and his son were killed in a road mishap in Moran’s Khatkhati after their car was rammed by a speeding goods-carrying-vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Khogen Baruah (45 years) and Jugal Kishore Baruah of Pathalibam, Moran. According to reports, Khogen Baruah was going to drop his son at school, when the speeding vehicle struck their vehicle. Both the father and son died on the spot. Jugal Kishore Baruah was a student of Moran St. Joseph Higher Secondary school. Meanwhile, police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem. “The accident happened due to over speeding. Two people were killed in the road accident after their car was hit by another vehicle,” said a police official. He said, “Most of the accidents in this area take place due to over speeding. We have organized lots of programmes to create awareness among the people.”

