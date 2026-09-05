OPU-IVF-ET technology produces healthy HF calf at Haulighat Cow Science Centre

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: A healthy female Holstein Friesian (HF) calf has been born at the Haulighat Cow Science Centre in Assam’s Nalbari district following the successful application of advanced OPU-IVF-ET (Ovum Pick-Up, In Vitro Fertilisation and Embryo Transfer) technology, bringing cheer to dairy farmers and cattle breeders.

The calf was born after ova were collected through the OPU procedure from a genetically superior donor cow. Using sex-sorted semen, embryos were prepared in a laboratory and subsequently transferred successfully, resulting in the birth of the healthy calf. The calf weighed 25 kilograms at birth and has been named ‘Radha.’ It is the sixth calf in Assam to be born through this technology.

A major achievement of the development is that the entire process—from OPU of the donor cow and laboratory preparation of the embryo to embryo transfer—was carried out at the Haulighat Cow Science Centre itself. The technological procedure was completed with technical assistance from scientists of the IVF laboratory under the National Gokul Mission at Assam Agricultural Veterinary and Fisheries University (AAU), Khanapara, Guwahati.

Also Read: Assam: Nalbari Celebrates 39th Janmashtami Mahotsav, Marks VHP’s 62nd Foundation Day