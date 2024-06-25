Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club Hosts Electrifying Toastmasters Leadership Conclave 4.0

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Gymkhana Club was abuzz with excitement as The Toastmasters Club of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Orators Toastmasters Club hosted the grand Toastmasters Leadership Conclave 4.0. The event, held on June 22, featured an impressive lineup of speakers and honoured guests, under the theme ‘Great Leaders Communicate, Great Communicators Lead’.

The evening began at 5:00pm with the Sergeant-at-Arms initiating the meeting, followed by a warm welcome address from the president, TM Silky Agarwal of TTCD. The president then introduced the EMCEEs, TM Ankit Garodia of TTCD and TM Tanvi Agarwal of TOTC, who eloquently set the tone for the event by presenting the theme.

The first honoured guest, DTM Mohammad Zahid Hossain, District Director, was introduced and delivered an inspiring speech, followed by a lively Q&A session moderated by TM Shradha Bhajanka of TOTC. His insights on leadership were deeply appreciated by the audience.

Following this, DTM Abha Ohri, Club Growth Director, took the stage to share her experiences and wisdom. Her session also included an interactive Q&A moderated by TM Trishna Deorah of TTCD. Both distinguished guests were felicitated by the club representatives, TM Silky Agarwal and TM Pratibha Goenka of TOTC. The event also included a special recognition of TM Vivek Deorah and TM Trisha Choudhury for their contributions to the club as Division Director and Area Director.

The EMCEEs introduced the timers, and a dynamic Table Topics session followed, led by TM Paridhi of TOTC, showcasing the spontaneous speaking skills of the members. The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by TM Yogya Hansaria of TTCD and closing remarks by TM Pratibha Goenka of TOTC. The fellowship continued with dinner, allowing members and guests to network and share their Toastmasters.

