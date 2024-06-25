ABSU takes out torchlight rally against horrific gang rape and murder cases

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing anguish over the repeated cases of gang rape and murder in different parts of the region, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), Kokrajhar district committee on Monday evening took out a strong torchlight rally in Kokrajhar town demanding stringent punishment to the rapists and murderers of Hiranmoy Khaklari of Dudhnoi in Goalpara district on May 16 and at the same time the ABSU demanded fast track court judgement on the gang rape of a minor girl of 15 years of age by a group of five youths in Mazbat in Udalguri district on Sunday. The torchlight rally started from Bodofa Children Park, Jwhwlao Dwimalu Road and moved to Government HS&MP School field.

Talking to reporters, the vice president of ABSU Kwrwmdao Wary said a gang rape on two innocent tribal girls happened on May 3 in Dudhnoi of Goalpara district and subsequently brother of a rape victim-Hiranmoy Khaklari was brutally murdered by rape accused. He said for special intervention on Dudhnoi gang rape and murder incident of Dudhnoi a reminder to Chief Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma was sent through the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar on Monday demanding justice to Hiranmoy Khakhlari and rape victims in Dudhnoi. He said the ABSU had been demanding harsh and serious action taken against the criminals in the state and also said they had high hopes on Chief Minister Sarma for tough action on the incident. He also said the urgent and strict intervention of Chief Minister Sarma was very much required for justice against the unruly criminals those who are perpetrating the dignity and life of ordinary brothers and sisters in the state.

Wary said the Dudhnoi case of gang rape happened in the night of May 3, 2024 after the return from Bwisagu function at Balapara village in Dudhnoi and thereafter on May 5 the villagers and VDP along with Hiranmoy Khaklari were attacked brutally with lethal weapons in Tangabari village at the house of prime accused Dhan Ali Talukdar where entire family members of Dhan’s elder brother Shekbar Ali, sister Permina Begum jointly attacked them, in which many of them had sustained serious injuries. Subsequently the intent to murder has come to light after Hiranmoy Khaklari sustained the brutality and passed away on May 26 at GNRC in Guwahati.

In the fresh memorandum, ABSU demanded for the highest punishment to the accused amounting to death by hanging till death under the penal laws of India to the accused rapists Dhan Ali Talukdar, Bahar Ali and Rahman Ali.

ABSU Vice President Kwrwmdao Wary also vehemently condemned the gang rape of a minor girl in Mazbat on Sunday by a group of five youths and demanded that justice must be ensured through Fast Track Court on the incident and highest degree of punishment must be given to rape accused.

