District-Level National Deworming Day Launched in Lakhimpur

Speakers at the event underlined the need for regular deworming to improve children’s health, boost immunity, and reduce absenteeism in schools. They also highlighted the role of teachers, parents, and local communities in ensuring that every child receives the deworming dose.

As part of the launch, free deworming tablets were distributed to students and others attending the event. Officials added that similar activities will be conducted across schools and Anganwadi centres to ensure full coverage in the district.

The programme concluded with a collective appeal to parents, teachers, and community members to extend their support and help build a healthier future for Lakhimpur’s children.