District-Level National Deworming Day Launched in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: The Lakhimpur District Health Society, in partnership with the National Health Mission, launched the district-level observance of National Deworming Day. The programme was held at the auditorium of Hatilung Higher Secondary School, drawing participation from health officials, school authorities, and community members.
The event began with an inaugural session anchored by District Community Organiser Manjul Ali Hazarika. Among the key attendees were Joint Director of Health Services Dr. Jagadish Goswami, Additional District Commissioner Sarbananda Sonowal, District Programme Officer Debang Bikash Gogoi, and Social Welfare Officer Anjana Brahma. The school’s Principal, Pradip Gogoi, along with District Media Expert Ratul Dihingia, also took part in the programme.
Speakers at the event underlined the need for regular deworming to improve children’s health, boost immunity, and reduce absenteeism in schools. They also highlighted the role of teachers, parents, and local communities in ensuring that every child receives the deworming dose.
As part of the launch, free deworming tablets were distributed to students and others attending the event. Officials added that similar activities will be conducted across schools and Anganwadi centres to ensure full coverage in the district.
The programme concluded with a collective appeal to parents, teachers, and community members to extend their support and help build a healthier future for Lakhimpur’s children.