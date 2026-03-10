Dibrugarh Hosts Mini-Rally for Ex-Servicemen and War Widows, 63 Aid Packages Distributed

The Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Dibrugarh, organised a mini-rally for ex-servicemen and veer naris (war widows) on Monday at the District Commissioner's Office Training Centre, bringing together veterans and their families for a welfare-focused programme that combined material assistance with community engagement.

A total of 63 aid items and relief packages were distributed to ex-servicemen and war widows during the event.

