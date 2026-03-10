Dibrugarh Hosts Mini-Rally for Ex-Servicemen and War Widows, 63 Aid Packages Distributed

The Zilla Sainik Welfare Office, Dibrugarh, organised a mini-rally for ex-servicemen and veer naris (war widows) on Monday at the District Commissioner's Office Training Centre, bringing together veterans and their families for a welfare-focused programme that combined material assistance with community engagement.
A total of 63 aid items and relief packages were distributed to ex-servicemen and war widows during the event.
Retired Brigadier Polash Choudhury, Director of Ex-Servicemen, attended the rally as chief guest and oversaw the distribution of aid packages. He used the occasion to stress the importance of maintaining a strong and consistent support system for those who have served the nation.
"It is our duty to ensure that our veterans and the brave families of our martyrs are looked after with dignity," Brigadier Choudhury said during the ceremony.
The event drew a significant gathering from the military fraternity. Several senior retired officers — including Colonel PK Deori, Colonel Nitesh Jangid, and Major AK Taye — were present and actively participated in the distribution process.
The officers also interacted directly with attendees to understand the specific welfare challenges and grievances faced by ex-servicemen and their families in the Dibrugarh region.