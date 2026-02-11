TEZPUR: Ex-Servicemen Mini Outreach Rally held at Bihaguri in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: An Ex-Servicemen Mini Outreach Rally was conducted at the ESM Community Hall, Bihaguri, by the Zila Sainik Welfare Office (ZSWO), Sonitpur, for the benefit of ex-servicemen of the area. The programme was attended by veterans, Veer Naris and their dependents, along with Gram Pradhans from three nearby villages.

The mini outreach rally was organised in accordance with the directives of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare as part of the ‘Push Model’ of welfare delivery. The initiative aims to strengthen direct engagement with the veteran community at the grassroots level and to ensure effective dissemination of information on welfare schemes and initiatives of both the Central and State Governments. Dedicated help desks were set up at the venue to assist ex-servicemen and their families with pension-related anomalies, documentation issues and other welfare queries.

Group Captain Durlav Jyoti Das (Retd), Zila Sainik Welfare Officer, Sonitpur, delivered a detailed briefing on key welfare matters, including pension and family pension revision, joint notification, MACP, SPARSH, OROP, and various schemes of the Kendriya Sainik Board and the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam. He also highlighted avenues for resettlement, re-employment and self-employment available to ex-servicemen.

The outreach rally reaffirmed the Indian Armed Forces’ continued respect and commitment towards the ex-servicemen community. The enthusiastic participation and positive response from attendees reflected strong community engagement and improved awareness of welfare measures meant for veterans and their families.

