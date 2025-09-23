Dibrugarh: In tribute to beloved Zubeen Garg, bandh enters third day

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Upper Assam was completely shut down for the third day in respect for Assam’s cultural icon Zubeen Garg. In an unprecedented development, all shops and business establishments were voluntarily shut down by the people for the third day in Dibrugarh also.

“The people are in complete shock after the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg. Assam is at a standstill and the people don’t know what to do. Zubeen was much more than just an artiste. After Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika’s death, we had witnessed the love of the people for an artiste and now we are witnessing the same after the death of Zubeen Garg,” said Kalyan Hazarika, a resident of Dibrugarh.

He added, “I’ve never seen such love for an artiste. People are crying, fainting, and some of them are in complete shock. They can’t believe that Zubeen da has died.” “I’ve never witnessed such a bandh after Covid-19 and anti-CAA agitation in Assam,” said another resident.

