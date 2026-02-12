Dibrugarh: Indian Air Force (IAF) conducts trial runs at Moran highway airstrip

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Indian Air Force began trial runs at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) on the national highway at Moran, Dibrugarh, on Wednesday, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on February 14.

Large crowds of locals, students, and children gathered to witness aircraft landings and takeoffs from the 4.2-km highway airstrip on NH-127. Spectators cheered as Sukhoi-30s, Rafale fighters, Tejas jets, Hercules, and Antonov AN-32 aircraft participated in the trial runs.

The trials will continue until February 13 as part of preparations for the Prime Minister's inauguration of Northeast India's first Emergency Landing Facility. Modi's aircraft is scheduled to land directly on the highway airstrip before he inaugurates the facility and observes a 30-minute aerial demonstration.

Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota had earlier encouraged locals to witness the event, saying, "This will be a historic and rare experience for the region. I urge the local community, especially students and children, to come and witness the trials and the main event, as it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

The facility is designed to serve as an alternative runway for military aircraft during emergencies or wartime situations. Dibrugarh SSP Abhijit Gurav confirmed that security arrangements have been thoroughly reviewed in view of the Prime Minister's visit.

Traffic on NH-127 has been diverted through the old NH-37 via Moran town from February 6 to February 14 to facilitate the trials and main event.

Officials stated that the project enhances the operational readiness and emergency response capabilities of the Indian Air Force in Upper Assam, while also reflecting the Centre's focus on integrating civilian infrastructure with national security requirements. The emergency landing strip is expected to play a crucial role during natural disasters, defence emergencies, and strategic operations, further strengthening Dibrugarh's significance on the national map.

