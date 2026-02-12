Tension in West Basbari, Dibrugarh ahead of Shivratri sparks protests

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Tension gripped West Basbari on Tuesday night after local residents alleged threats and intimidation ahead of the upcoming Shivratri festival, prompting protests by women in the area and police intervention.

According to residents, an altercation arose when a group of Miya Muslims from the neighbouring Mirzabag Muslim locality allegedly objected to preparations at a local Shiv temple. The situation reportedly escalated after one individual confronted volunteers working at the temple and issued threats aimed at disrupting the annual celebration. “We will see how you all celebrate Shivratri,” one of the accused allegedly warned, threatening to create disturbances during the festival. A woman from West Basbari alleged that her husband, who was engaged in preparatory work at the temple, was verbally threatened, and that she herself was subjected to inappropriate remarks while passing through the area.

“Yesterday, my husband was working at the Shiv Mandir for the upcoming Shivratri festival. Suddenly, a miscreant from the neighbouring area started threatening him. When I passed by, some youths used abusive language towards me,” she said.

The incident sparked outrage among local women, who staged a protest demanding immediate action against the accused. Holding placards and raising slogans, the protestors said repeated harassment during religious festivals has created an atmosphere of fear in the locality.

“We have been celebrating Shivratri peacefully for the past 11 years. Suddenly, threats are being issued. We urge the police to take strict action. If any untoward incident occurs, the responsibility will lie with those who fail to act now,” said another resident.

Police personnel reached the spot after the complaint was filed. However, the accused youth was reportedly not at home when officers arrived. Residents have submitted a signed complaint seeking legal action and have also requested the construction of a boundary wall between the two localities to prevent further tension.

Senior officials have assured that the matter is under investigation and that adequate security arrangements will be made to ensure the peaceful observance of Shivratri. Authorities have appealed to all communities to maintain calm and communal harmony during the festival preparations.

