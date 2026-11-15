Dibrugarh intensifies Chhath Puja preparations at various ghats along Brahmaputra River

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Preparations for the Chhath Puja festival are underway in full swing across Dibrugarh, with Chhath Puja committees making arrangements at various ghats along the Brahmaputra river. However, the strong current and deep waters at several locations have raised concerns over the safety of devotees.

Amid the preparations, Dibrugarh District Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Superintendent of Police Abhijit Gaurav on Friday inspected several Chhath ghats along the Brahmaputra to review the arrangements and safety measures. During the visit, the District Commissioner assessed the depth of the river and the condition of the water current at the ghats.

He urged devotees to avoid entering deep waters and advised Chhath Puja committees to take all necessary precautions and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by the administration.

Kairi assured the committees of all possible administrative support during the festival. He said that 10 ghats along the Brahmaputra within the Dibrugarh Municipal Board area have been permitted for Chhath Puja celebrations