Assam: Dibrugarh’s Kachahari Ghat set for Chhath Puja revival after 6 years

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Chhath Puja will return to Dibrugarh’s Kachahari ghat this year after a gap of six years, with the local organising committee deciding to revive the traditional riverside celebrations following an improvement in the condition of the ghat. The annual observance had remained suspended at the site after strong currents of the Brahmaputra river caused significant bank erosion, affecting the availability of space for devotees.

The disruption during the COVID-19 pandemic also marked a difficult period for the celebrations. In the absence of the traditional venue, devotees had been performing the rituals at home. The decision to resume the festival was taken at a meeting of the Kachahari Ghat Chhath Puja Committee held on Monday evening at its office on AT Road. The meeting, chaired by the committee’s newly elected President, Rampat Lal Verma, also finalised the organisational structure for this year’s celebrations. Verma, accompanied by other office-bearers and committee members, subsequently inspected the ghat to assess the site and discuss arrangements for the festival.

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