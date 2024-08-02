Dibrugarh Launches Special Antenatal Health Check-Up Campaign and World Breastfeeding Week

DIBRUGARH: The special antenatal health check-up campaign and World Breastfeeding Week have started in Dibrugarh district from Thursday under the initiative of the Health Department. An inaugural programme was held in the Panchali Yuvak Sangha in Dibrugarh with the launch of this health check-up campaign as well as World Breastfeeding Week in the district.

The special antenatal health check-up drive will be continued across Dibrugarh district from August 1 to August 31 to ensure that pregnant women in Dibrugarh district undergo antenatal health check-ups.

Antenatal health check-ups will be conducted at all sub-health centres and hospitals in the district during the drive, as well as the opening of the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHAID) for all pregnant women and linking them to RCH.

Apart from this, registration of names will be made during this campaign for the “Wage Loss Making Scheme” for pregnant women in the tea garden.

On the other hand, pregnant women who have taken prenatal health check-ups for any reason will also be covered in this campaign.

