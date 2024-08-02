Newly married Woman found dead under mysterious circumstances in Tamulpur district

GORESWAR: A newly married woman died under mysterious circumstances at Bakulguri village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district on Wednesday.

According to reports, Bishaka Biswas of No. 1 Batabari village in Udalguri district was socially married to Gabinda Debnath of Bakulguri village in February 2024. After five months, Bishaka Biswas was found dead with a cloth wrapped around her neck at her husband’s residence in Bakulguri village.

The family members of Bishaka Biswas alleged that the husband brutally killed his wife as a result of a family dispute. The husband and his family members tried to guise the incident as a suicide case after killing her. The husband fled from the scene, and his mobile phone was also found to be switched off, according to the family members of Bishaka.

After being informed by the locals, the police rushed to the spot and conducted an investigation. The police recovered the body and sent it for a post-mortem.

Also Read: Vidyarupa Discovery Kids Pre School in Morigaon Concludes Week-Long Summer Workshop

Also watch: