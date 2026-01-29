Dibrugarh: Maijan Beel emerges as key haven for migratory birds

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Maijan Beel, situated in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district, is one of the important wetlands directly connected to the Brahmaputra River. Maijan Beel is located just a few kilometres from Dibrugarh town and is one of the region’s rich biodiversity hotspots. The wetland is spread over an area of 44.50 hectares, with a maximum depth of about 9 metres and a minimum depth of around 3 metres. The water body is completely surrounded by tea gardens, and its water quality has undergone changes due to the influx of untreated wastewater from adjacent tea estates.

“Every year, migratory birds come here from different countries during the winter season. The wetland has immense potential to become a tourist hotspot. The state government and Assam Tourism should look into the matter and take steps for its preservation,” said Amit Roy, a resident of Dibrugarh.

The beel is rich in fish diversity, but due to ecological degradation and excessive human activities, it is gradually losing its natural beauty. According to a study, a total of 31 species of phytoplankton and 61 species of zooplankton were recorded from the wetland during August 2008 to July 2009. Among phytoplankton, Chlorophyceae was the most dominant class (54.84%), followed by Cyanophyceae (28.81%) and Bacillariophyceae (19.35%). Among zooplankton, rotifera constituted 75.41%, followed by copepoda (11.48%) and cladocera (13.11%).

The Assam government has recently identified 16 wetlands in flood-prone districts of the state to enhance water retention capacity and mitigate the risk of flooding and erosion.

The state government will approach the Centre for funding under the National Mitigation Fund for the restoration and rejuvenation of wetlands in Assam to enhance water retention capacity and reduce the risk of flooding and erosion.

“Wetlands are known as the ‘kidneys’ of the ecosystem, and their preservation is extremely important. Maijan Beel is an important biodiversity habitat for migratory birds, which visit the wetland every year,” said Dr Ratin Barman, Joint Director of WTI and Head of the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation.

“Maijan Beel is a rich biodiversity hotspot for various bird species. From a tourism point of view, conservation of the wetland is essential. While the government has taken initiatives, large-scale community participation is necessary,” said Ranjan Dutta, a nature lover and resident of Dibrugarh.

Soumyadeep Dutta, Director of Nature’s Beckon and an environmentalist, said, “The present government has been working actively for wildlife conservation. Earlier, wildlife conservation did not receive adequate support, but now it has been given top priority. Everyone should come forward to support the government’s initiatives. Maijan Beel has immense potential to become a tourist hotspot, and civil society members and NGOs should discuss its importance in schools, colleges and public meetings.”

