Dibrugarh Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping and Murdering His Mother

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In horrific incident, a man has been arrested for allegedly raping and murdering his mother in Dibrugarh on Saturday. The son has been identified as Shankarjyoti Gogoi, resident of Banipur bylane no 11, Dibrugarh.

According to reports, the victim identified as Purnima Gogoi, was allegedly raped by her son and then strangled to death at her residence. The incident took place on Friday night at their residence in Banipur bylane no 11.

Meanwhile, a police team from Gabharupathar police outpost promptly responded to the crime scene and recovered the body. They immediately detained Shankarjyoti, who is now in custody of police. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigation has been going on.

Confirming the incident, Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy said the accused has been arrested and investigation is going on.

“The motive behind the crime is not known till now. But further investigation will reveal the truth,” said Dibrugarh SP. On the other hand, women’s group staged protest demanding encounter of the accused.

