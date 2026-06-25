MLA Prasanta Phukan takes oath as ex officio member of Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC)

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan on Wednesday formally took oath as an Ex Officio Member of the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) at a ceremony attended by Mayor Dr Saikat Patra, District Commissioner Bikram Kairi, executive officers, ward councillors, and other dignitaries. The oath-taking ceremony marked an important step towards strengthening coordination between the State Government and the municipal administration for the overall development of Dibrugarh.

Expressing his gratitude, Phukan thanked the mayor, the district commissioner, ward councillors, and citizens for the warm reception and confidence reposed in him.

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