Dibrugarh: National School of Drama to host Bharat Rang Mahotsav

DIBRUGARH: Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the international theatre festival of India organized by the National School of Drama (NSD), began on February 1. Spanning an impressive 21 days, this festivity unfolds a rich tapestry of over 150 theatrical performances, entwined with enlightening workshops and thought-provoking discussions, encapsulating the essence of India’s dynamic performing arts milieu. This grand celebration of thespian artistry unfolds its wings across 15 cities in India, casting a spotlight on the resplendent diversity of the country’s performing arts landscape. As the festival’s caravan journeys through the cultural heartlands, it invites connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike to partake in this vibrant panorama.

For an immersive cultural sojourn, we extend a warm invitation to the discerning audience at the India Club Theatrical Institution Auditorium in Dibrugarh from February 9 to February 13, marking the festival’s spellbinding stop in this city. Here, attendees are poised to be enthralled by a selection of timeless classics, including the captivating Ganga Snan directed by the esteemed Manoj Kumar Singh, the enduring Asadha Re Dine written by Mohan Rakesh (noteworthy for its marathon 135-minute runtime), the poignant Anne Frank (Solo) scripted by A.S.M. Asadul Islam, Chuya Chandan penned by Rakesh Ghosh, and the intellectually stimulating. The Death Of Galileo, a creation by the brilliant Bertolt Brecht, brought to life under the skilled direction of Rajkumar Rajak.

The anticipation is further heightened as the Dibrugarh leg of the festival unfolds, promising a unique rendezvous with the finest theatrical offerings. The recently held Press Conference at the India Club Theatrical Institution, adorned with luminaries such as NSD Director Sh. Chittaranjan Tripathy, NSD Registrar Sh. Pradeep K.Mohanty, and Assistant Professor Abdul Kadir Shah, along with other distinguished members of NSD, served as a prelude to this cultural feast. Their presence underscored the festival’s significance, emphasizing the profound impact of theatre as an art form.

This year’s festival is themed Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Vande Bharangam, a stirring call for global unity among actors and artists. It celebrates social harmony and endeavours to unite diverse cultures through the performing arts, offering a profoundly enriching experience. Join us as we create a shared world, where every soul is part of one grand family.

NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathy expressed profound enthusiasm for the impending festival, stating, “As we embark on the 25th year of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, it is truly a momentous occasion that reflects our enduring commitment to artistic excellence and cultural diversity. Over the past quarter-century, this festival has served as a guiding light, illuminating the rich tapestry of global theatre traditions. The upcoming edition promises to be a grand celebration, showcasing not only the extraordinary creativity within the theatrical realm but also emphasizing the beauty of collaboration. We are dedicated to fostering the magic of theatre, providing a platform for diverse voices and narratives to thrive. This year’s festivities will not only mark a milestone but also reaffirm our steadfast belief in the transformative power of the performing arts.”

