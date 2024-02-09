Assam: Man cuts off private parts of younger brother; arrested with woman

PATHSALA,: A man who was absconding from the police with a women after allegedly chopping off the private parts of his younger brother over suspicion of an illicit affair with his wife, was arrested by the Bajali police at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Pranjal Roy.

Police also arrested the wife of Pranjal Roy namely Saraswati Roy who was also involved in the incident. Bajali police led by Additional SP Trinayan Bhuyan successfully solved the sensational case. The victim, identified as 24-year-old Dhananjit Roy. As per reports, the horrifying incident took place at Katla Pathar in Bajali district in December. It has been learnt that a fight broke out between the two brothers on Wednesday night over Dhananjit’s alleged love affair.

The accused, Pranjal Roy suspected that Dhananjit had an affair with his wife. In a fit of rage Pranjal cut off his brother’s private parts with a blade. Pranjal then escaped leaving Dhananjit bleeding. After getting information, a team from Bajali police station started investigation in various places of Assam to find out the culprit.

Also Read: OBITUARY Nara Maya Subba

Also Watch: