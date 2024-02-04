Dibrugarh NCD Cell organized a comprehensive training on World Cancer Day

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh NCD Cell, in collaboration with Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, a unit of Assam Cancer Care Foundation, successfully organized a comprehensive training-cum-workshop on World Cancer Day 2024. The event, held under the theme “Close the Care Gap,” aimed to raise awareness about the prevalence of cancer in the northeast region of India and emphasized the importance of early detection in combating this disease.

Esteemed speakers Dr. Sourab Gogoi, Joint Director of Health Services, Dibrugarh, and Dr. Nabajyoti Choudhury, MD & Unit Head of Dibrugarh Cancer Centre, shared their valuable insights on the prevalence of cancer in the North-East region and the significance of early detection.

Their presentations emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in fighting cancer and ensuring better patient outcomes. The training cum workshop focused on enhancing the knowledge and skills of community health workers and medical officers from Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) and Block Primary Health Centers (BPHC) in Dibrugarh Block. The participants received comprehensive training on cancer awareness, early detection methods, and effective communication strategies to bridge the care gap and improve outcomes for cancer patients.

Prominent speakers such as Dr. Sanghamitra Hazarika from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Assam Medical College, Dr. Vijay Gupta, and Dr. Satabdi Sarmah from Dibrugarh Cancer Centre shared their valuable insights on cervical, breast, and oral cancer screening, respectively. Their expertise further contributed to equipping healthcare professionals with the necessary knowledge to enhance early cancer detection in the region.

