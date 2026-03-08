Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express to stop at Diphu from today

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: A formal flagging-off ceremony is scheduled tomorrow, March 8, 2026, at Diphu (DPU) Railway Station to mark the introduction of a new stoppage for the prestigious Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train Nos. 20503/20504) in Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Lumding Division, Northeast Frontier Railway, has invited Diphu Lok Sabha MP Amarsing Tisso to grace the occasion as the chief guest and perform the ceremonial flagging-off of the train.

The new halt, effective from March 8, 2026, is expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity for residents of Diphu and surrounding areas in Assam's hill districts. The 20503/20504 Rajdhani Express, one of India's premium trains linking Dibrugarh in Upper Assam to New Delhi, will now provide faster and more convenient access to the national capital and other major stations en route for local residents, students, business travelers, and tourists.

This development follows recent approvals by the Ministry of Railways for several new experimental stoppages across Assam, including for the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Diphu and Tatibahar. The move aims to address long-standing demands for improved passenger amenities in underserved areas. MP Amarsing Tisso has been actively advocating for enhanced railway services in Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, and neighboring districts.

The flagging-off ceremony is scheduled at Diphu Railway Station at 9:00 PM, coinciding with the train's arrival or departure.

Local residents and passengers have welcomed the new stoppage, viewing it as a major boost to regional connectivity, economic opportunities, and overall travel convenience in this strategically important part of Northeast India.

