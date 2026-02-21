Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express to stop at Biswanath Chariali, boosting regional connectivity

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The Indian Railways has approved the stoppage of the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express (20505/20506) at Biswanath Chariali Railway Station. This has been a long-pending demand of local passengers and residents, and its fulfillment marks a significant step towards improving connectivity and convenience for people in the region. To commemorate the occasion, the Northeast Frontier Railway organized a flagging-off ceremony on Friday evening. Meanwhile, Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta, along with various social, student, and commercial organizations, as well as representatives of the print and electronic media, welcomed the Indian Railways’ decision to stop the Dibrugarh-New Delhi bi-weekly Rajdhani Express at Biswanath Chariali. Biswanath Chariali, the district headquarters, is located 65 km away from Rangapara, where the train already had a scheduled stoppage. The town is home to several central government institutions, including Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, the Farm Machinery and Testing Institute, and the Power Grid Station. Employees of these institutions frequently travel to New Delhi for official purposes, making this stoppage particularly beneficial. Additionally, the Naharlagun-Anand Vihar Arunachal AC Superfast Express made its first halt at Biswanath Chariali Railway Station on Tuesday, further enhancing connectivity for the region.

