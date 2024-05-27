Tripura CM Manik Saha’s health scheme helps over 4000 patients avail free treatment

AGARTALA: Since its inception in February this year, more than four thousand patients have availed treatment under the Tripura Chief Minister's Jana Arogya Yojana scheme. The scheme was basically launched along the lines of the original Pradhan Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana. It is aimed at covering families under the universal health insurance scheme left out of the PM-JAY. The number of families missing from the PM-JAY beneficiary list stands close to 4,15,000.

Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, who also holds the health portfolio, decided to roll out this scheme to ensure people suffering from critical illnesses can avail of free treatment.A total of 167 hospitals have been empanelled where beneficiaries can get treatment without spending a single rupee. After the scheme was launched on February 15, 2024, health cover worth Rs 5 lakh for all families in the state was assured.

According to data shared by the National Health Mission Tripura Chapter, the implementing agency of the scheme, since its inception a total of 4,062 individual patients have availed cashless treatment in the hospitals of the scheme, with the total treatment cost standing at Rs 5,05,22,633. Additionally, CM-JAY cards have been issued to 3,98,975 individual members of 1,79,350 families. The process of issuing cards to eligible families is still underway. Officials of the National Health Mission said the scheme was launched in such a way that people started benefiting from the third week of February.

"Ayushman Mitras in hospitals have been instructed to visit each bed and collect patient data. If the patient is not eligible for PM-JAY, their names will get automatically enrolled in CM-JAY. Special camps have also been conducted in almost all Gram Panchayats, Village Councils, and ward offices so that people can access the cards," said an official. (ANI)

