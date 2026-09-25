Dibrugarh POCSO Court Sentences Jugen Garh to 30 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Special POCSO Court in Dibrugarh has sentenced accused Jugen Garh to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment in connection with a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to information received from Dibrugarh police, the Court of the Special POCSO Judge-cum-Additional District & Sessions Judge, Dibrugarh, convicted Garh in POCSO Case No. 04/2020, arising out of Tingkhong Police Station Case No. 246/2019.

The accused was convicted under Section 6 of the POCSO Act and sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. In case of default in payment of the fine, the convict will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment, as ordered by the court.

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