Assam: Bilasipara Court Awards Death Penalty in POCSO Rape-Murder Case

CORRESPONDENTS

DHUBRI/BILASIPARA: The Additional District and Sessions Court in Bilasipara has awarded the death penalty to Utpal Roy after convicting him in connection with the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Chapar, Dhubri district.

The incident occurred in 2023 at Krishnakali Tea Estate in Chapar. The four-year-old girl reportedly went missing from her home in September 2023.

Police conducted a search operation, and after three days, the child's body was recovered from inside the tea garden with the help of a sniffer dog. The recovery was reportedly carried out in the presence of a magistrate and forensic team.

The prosecution's case was that Utpal Roy took the child into the tea garden and sexually assaulted her. He subsequently killed her in an attempt to conceal the crime.

After the victim's family filed a complaint, Chapar Police registered Case No. 179/23. The case against Utpal Roy was registered under Sections 363(A), 376, 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

After examining the evidence and in light of the proceedings, the Bilasipara court convicted Utpal Roy and sentenced him to death under the POCSO Act. The verdict came nearly three years after the incident.

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