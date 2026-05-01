Dibrugarh Police Station holds meet with hotels, restaurants on responsible liquor service

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a proactive step aimed at strengthening law enforcement and promoting responsible hospitality practices, a coordination meeting was convened on Thursday at the Dibrugarh Police Station under the chairmanship of Atul Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime).

The meeting brought together managers and representatives of restaurants and hotels holding liquor licences across the district. The primary objective was to sensitise stakeholders on compliance with legal provisions governing the sale and consumption of alcohol, while also reinforcing their role in maintaining public safety.

During the session, officials emphasized strict adherence to permitted operating hours, noting that violations would invite stringent legal action. Special focus was placed on mandatory age verification protocols to prevent underage drinking, a concern increasingly linked to behavioural and safety risks among youth. Authorities underscored that preventing instances of drink-and-drive is a shared responsibility between law enforcement and licensed establishments.

A senior police official highlighted that such coordinated efforts are essential to curb alcohol-related offences, including road accidents, public disturbances, and other forms of criminal activity. Establishment owners were urged to maintain proper records and deploy adequate staff to monitor compliance at all times.

The initiative is expected to have a far-reaching positive impact on society. By enforcing responsible liquor service practices, authorities aim to reduce incidents of drunk driving—one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents. Strict age verification will help curb early exposure to alcohol among minors, thereby contributing to healthier community development.

The Dibrugarh Police have indicated that regular follow-up inspections and surprise checks will be conducted to ensure continued adherence to the directives issued during the meeting.

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