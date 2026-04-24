Amritpal Singh taken into 2-day remand by Punjab Police from Dibrugarh jail

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Amritpal Singh, the chief of Waris Punjab De and Member of Parliament for Khadoor Sahib, was taken into police custody on Thursday, following the expiration of his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

A team from the Punjab Police executed the arrest at Dibrugarh Central Jail in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack case. Singh's three-year NSA term ended at midnight on April 22.

On Thursday, he was moved from the jail to the Dibrugarh police station for a two-day remand. The transfer was conducted under heavy security, involving an 11-vehicle police convoy including Punjab police, Assam police, and Assam police commandos. It was led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Punjab, with Dibrugarh Additional SP (Crime) Atul Kumar present to oversee the transition.

The two-day remand allows Punjab police investigators to interrogate Singh regarding his role in the February 2024 incident at Ajnala. During that event, a mob allegedly stormed a police station to secure the release of an associate, leading to several injuries among police personnel.

Addressing the media, Amritpal Singh's lawyer Jasbir Kaur confirmed the custody arrangement. "Amritpal Singh has been taken into a two-day police custody by the Punjab Police. He will be interrogated by the Punjab police team at Dibrugarh police station in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case. After that, he will be brought to Dibrugarh central jail again and kept there," Kaur said.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh Taken into Punjab Police Custody After NSA Detention Ends in Dibrugarh