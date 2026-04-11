Dibrugarh Posts 78.46% in HSLC 2026; State Topper Jia Farha Islam Shines

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district has turned in one of the strongest performances in the HSLC Examination 2026, recording a pass percentage of 78.46% — significantly above the state average of 65.62%.

The results, declared by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), place Dibrugarh third among all districts in Assam, behind Dima Hasao (88.23%) and Sivasagar (84.08%).

Of the 14,380 candidates who appeared from Dibrugarh, 11,283 students successfully cleared the HSLC examination.

The division-wise breakdown is as follows:

First Division: 4,470 students

Second Division: 5,281 students

Third Division: 1,532 students

The high number of students securing first and second divisions points to strong academic preparation and effective teaching practices across the district's schools.

Across Assam as a whole, 2,81,701 students passed out of 4,29,249 who appeared — a statewide pass rate of 65.62%.

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