Dibrugarh Posts 78.46% in HSLC 2026; State Topper Jia Farha Islam Shines

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh district has turned in one of the strongest performances in the HSLC Examination 2026, recording a pass percentage of 78.46% — significantly above the state average of 65.62%.
The results, declared by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), place Dibrugarh third among all districts in Assam, behind Dima Hasao (88.23%) and Sivasagar (84.08%).
Of the 14,380 candidates who appeared from Dibrugarh, 11,283 students successfully cleared the HSLC examination.
The division-wise breakdown is as follows:
First Division: 4,470 students
Second Division: 5,281 students
Third Division: 1,532 students
The high number of students securing first and second divisions points to strong academic preparation and effective teaching practices across the district's schools.
Across Assam as a whole, 2,81,701 students passed out of 4,29,249 who appeared — a statewide pass rate of 65.62%.
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Adding to the district's achievements, Jia Farha Islam of Little Flower School, Dibrugarh, has secured the third position in Assam in the HSLC 2026 examination.
A resident of Milan Nagar, Jia's academic record has been defined by consistency — she topped her class year after year, right through to her matriculation.
What makes her achievement stand out further is that she did not rely on private tuition at any stage of her preparation.
Her mother guided her studies at home through to matriculation, while her father — a teacher by profession — provided steady academic support alongside. She also made use of digital platforms and social media as supplementary learning tools, maintaining a disciplined daily study schedule.
Beyond her HSLC result, Jia recently secured third position in the Integrated Science Scholarship cum Admission Test (INSSAT) 2.0, conducted by Dr Radhakrishna School of Arts, Commerce & Science.
The achievement earns her the opportunity to pursue her next two years of education entirely free of cost.
Jia has credited her success to her parents, teachers, and school for their consistent support and encouragement throughout her academic journey.