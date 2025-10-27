Dibrugarh prepares for Chhath puja with focus on safety and crowd management

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Maijan Chhath Puja committee has geared up for the Chhath puja celebration on October 27 with its members taking all precautionary measures in the ghat. Extensive preparations were underway at approved ghats along the Brahmaputra, with workers engaged in cleaning, installing safety infrastructure, and illuminating the sacred sites. Chhath Puja, also known as Dala Chhath or Surya Shashti, is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping Surya, the Sun God. The festival holds deep religious significance and annually attracts massive crowds and devotees to the Brahmaputra riverbank in Dibrugarh, who offer prayers to the rising sun while standing in water. On Saturday, the district administration convened a crucial review meeting to finalize preparations for the upcoming festivities. Chaired by Biraj Baruah, Additional District Commissioner (Administration), the meeting brought together various departments and puja committees to coordinate efforts focused on safety, hygiene, and crowd management.

