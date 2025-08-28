Dibrugarh Press Club to host ‘Amar Alohi’ chapter-II at Chowkidinghee

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh Press Club will host the ‘Amar Alohi’ - Chapter - II on August 30 at the Chowkidinghee based Jagriti Hall, DRDA Covmplex, Dibrugarh from 3 PM.

According to a press statement released by Ripunjoy Das, General Secretary of Dibrugarh Press Club, Group Capt (Retd) Mohonto Panging Pao, who was a fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will deliver a lecture on ‘Strategic Importance and Scenario of North East India’ through a PowerPoint Presentation.

Thereafter, there will be half an hour time for interaction, Das said. Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, Vayu Sena Medal (Rtd) Ex Fighter Pilot, served for 25 years in the Indian Air Force as a Fighter Pilot.

With over 3500 hours of fighter flying, he is the first person from North East to Command a Sukhoi-30MKI Squadron. He has taken part in Kargil Operations, Op Parakram, and activation after Ajmal Kasab Mumbai terror attacks.

He is an entrepreneur, social worker, columnist, and writer based at Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh. He founded the First Mechanized Textiles Industry of Arunachal Pradesh and is running 2 textiles factories under Elam Industries. He has published 2 books (Keerook and other Stories of North East India) & (Flights of Fantasy: Abu Tani’s Speaking Tree, Heroes of 1962 Sino-India War). He is also the Editor of North East Chronicle and Arun Chetna.

Dibrugarh Press Club has cordially invited all to attend the programme as well as take part in the interaction.

