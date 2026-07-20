Dibrugarh Press Club to Host Nilim Choudhury Memorial Programme, Confer Key Journalism Awards on Aug 10–11

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The prestigious Dibrugarh Press Club, currently celebrating its Golden Jubilee year, will organise a two-day Nilim Choudhury Memorial Programme on August 10 and 11 to honour the legacy of the late journalist.

The decision was taken during a key meeting held on the Dibrugarh Press Club premises on Friday, where members finalised the programme schedule and other arrangements.

As part of the memorial event, the Press Club will confer three prestigious journalism awards on eminent media professionals from across Assam in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the field.

The Late Nilim Choudhury Memorial Journalism Award for 2026 will be presented to Karuna Krishna Nath, senior journalist with DY365, Lakhimpur.

The Investigative Journalism Award, instituted by the Jyoti Lalita Kanoi Foundation, will be conferred on Pranab Phukan, Staff Reporter of Dainik Janambhumi, Tinsukia, for excellence in investigative reporting.

The Late Sanjeev Nandy Memorial Young Journalist Award will be presented to journalist Avik Chakraborty in recognition of his promising contribution to journalism.

The programme will commence on August 10 with a special journalism workshop and a memorial lecture. Eminent journalist and noted columnist Sushanta Talukdar will deliver the keynote address.

This year’s Nilim Choudhury Memorial Lecture will focus on the theme “Contemporary Journalism in Assam: Hopes and Expectations”, aiming to facilitate meaningful discussions on the evolving media landscape and the challenges and opportunities before journalism in the state.

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