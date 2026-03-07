Assam: After 50 years, Dibrugarh Press Club gets permanent address

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The historic Dibrugarh Press Club, which has crossed its golden jubilee year, has finally secured a permanent address. The permanent office of the Dibrugarh Press Club will be constructed at the South Jalan tea estate in Chowkidingee, Dibrugarh.

The foundation stone of the state-of-the-art office was jointly laid by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday. Both leaders completed the foundation stone ceremony by performing the Bhumi Pujan according to religious rituals.

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “Today is a historic day for the Dibrugarh Press Club. After 50 years, the club will have a modern building. We hope that this building will be completed within the scheduled timeframe. We extend our best wishes to all the officials of the Dibrugarh Press Club.”

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal added, “The historic Dibrugarh Press Club, which has already completed 50 years, will finally have a permanent address. To facilitate the journalists who have played a strong role in strengthening the foundation of the fourth pillar of democracy through quality news service from Dibrugarh, I have laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhumi Pujan today alongside Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. We are hopeful that through this integrated effort, journalists will continue to serve with dedication, providing momentum to the world of news and contributing to the excellence of society.”

The event was moderated by vice-president Anil Poddar and presided over by president Manash Jyoti Dutta. Speaking at the occasion, Minister Bimal Borah remarked, “When the media—the fourth pillar of democracy—is strong, the foundation of the country becomes strong. The Dibrugarh Press Club has been playing a robust role in nation-building socially, culturally, and holistically through the media. I hope that once the new office is built, journalists will benefit significantly.”

The meeting, where general secretary Ripunjoy Das explained the objectives, was attended by Power Minister and Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Rajya Sabha MP Rameswar Teli, MLAs Binod Hazarika and others.

The model building for the Dibrugarh Press Club will be constructed at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 8.70 crore.

