Dibrugarh Press Club’s ‘Gaonoloi Jaon’ flags power, water and embankment woes in Lezai-Bordoibam

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Dibrugarh Press Club's "Gaonoloi Jaon" programme highlighted civic and infrastructure problems faced by residents of Lezai-Bordoibam village, around 30-35 km from Dibrugarh town.

Around 50 journalists interacted with nearly 100 residents at the Bordoibam Cultural Auditorium on October 3, to understand the problems of people in remote areas.

Local leaders Hitesh Gogoi, Rupnath Mili and Sanjib Changmai highlighted various problems. Gogoi submitted a memorandum listing 11 major grievances to the Press Club.

The journalists later visited problem areas identified by villagers:

Electricity: Although smart meters had been installed, power supply wires were extended from bamboo poles erected by villagers instead of proper electricity department poles. In some places, wires were tied to bamboo poles at a low height using ordinary rope, posing a safety risk.

Veterinary centre: Despite serving a large area, it had no doctor or other staff, and the building was dilapidated.

Embankment: The only embankment along the Sessa river connecting Lezai-Bordoibam with Itakhuli Than village, reportedly built at a cost of Rs 33 crore, is in poor condition. Villagers alleged it was not properly completed and that a substantial portion of the funds was misappropriated by contractors and officials. They also alleged that geo-bags were placed at five locations along the Sessa river for erosion protection, but none along the Bordoibam stretch. Water supply: The Bordoibam scheme has not supplied water, and several pipes broke soon after installation. Residents urged the government to act immediately and warned that continued inaction could seriously risk villagers' safety and well-being.

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